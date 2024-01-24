When Will ‘Sex And The City’ Stream On Netflix?

In a seismic move that signals a significant change in content strategy for HBO, which has long been known for keeping its original shows walled behind a subscription to the premium channel, Sex and the City is coming to Netflix.

All 96 episodes of the iconic series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon will start streaming sometime in April 2024. However, the show will only be available in the U.S. and select European markets.

The financial details of the landmark deal are not known at this time, but the move does arrive on the heels of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos making an open offer to studios to repeat the recent success of Suits by licensing their content to the streamer.

Via Variety:

“We’ve got a rich history of helping break some of TV’s biggest hits, like ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Walking Dead’ or, even more recently, with ‘Schitt’s Creek,’” Sarandos told analysts. “Because of our recommendation, our reach, we can resurrect a show like ‘Suits’ and turn it into a big pop-culture moment but also generate billions of hours of joy for our members.”

Sex and the City aired from 1998 to 2004 alongside The Sopranos during the Golden Age of HBO originals. It centered on Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw, a New York City writer who “finds inspiration for her column from the genuine, emotional and often humorous exploits of her friends and lovers.”

(Via Variety)