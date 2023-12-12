When Will ‘Slow Horses’ Season 3, Episode 4 Come Out?

Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ spy series starring Gary Oldman, has been racking up rave reviews, and that’s particularly true with Season 3, which arrived with a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show centers around a group of disgraced M15 agents who are unceremoniously dumped in a dead-end department known as Slough House where they’re led by Oldman’s frumpy and disgruntled Jackson Lamb. While they’re not the sexiest agents around, they do get the job done despite being looked down upon by their superiors and colleagues.

With Season 3 now entering the back half of its six-episode run, fans of the Gary Oldman spy series are curious to know when Episode 4 will start streaming. We got you covered.