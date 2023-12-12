Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ spy series starring Gary Oldman, has been racking up rave reviews, and that’s particularly true with Season 3, which arrived with a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The show centers around a group of disgraced M15 agents who are unceremoniously dumped in a dead-end department known as Slough House where they’re led by Oldman’s frumpy and disgruntled Jackson Lamb. While they’re not the sexiest agents around, they do get the job done despite being looked down upon by their superiors and colleagues.
With Season 3 now entering the back half of its six-episode run, fans of the Gary Oldman spy series are curious to know when Episode 4 will start streaming. We got you covered.
When Will ‘Slow Horses’ Season 3, Episode 4 Come Out?
Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 4 will be available for streaming on December 13 at 12 AM EST. Only two episodes remain, which will wrap up the new season by the end of the year as the series continues with its weekly release schedule.
Here’s the official synopsis for Season 3 that’s based on Real Tigers, the third book in the Slough House series by Mick Herron:
“Slow Horses” is darkly funny espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.
Slow Horses Season 3 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.