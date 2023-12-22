When Will ‘Slow Horses’ Season 3, Episode 6 Come Out?

Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ spy series starring Gary Oldman has been a critically-acclaimed hit for the streamer, and that’s been especially true with Season 3. The latest installment arrived with a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The British-based series focuses on a group of disgraced M15 agents who are unceremoniously dumped in a dead-end department known as Slough House where they’re led by Oldman’s gassy and disheveled Jackson Lamb. While they’re not the sexiest agents protecting the United Kingdom, they get the job done despite being written off by their superiors and colleagues.

With Season 3 nearing the end of its mission, fans of the Gary Oldman spy series are curious to know when Episode 6 will start streaming. We got you covered.