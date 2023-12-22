Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ spy series starring Gary Oldman has been a critically-acclaimed hit for the streamer, and that’s been especially true with Season 3. The latest installment arrived with a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The British-based series focuses on a group of disgraced M15 agents who are unceremoniously dumped in a dead-end department known as Slough House where they’re led by Oldman’s gassy and disheveled Jackson Lamb. While they’re not the sexiest agents protecting the United Kingdom, they get the job done despite being written off by their superiors and colleagues.
With Season 3 nearing the end of its mission, fans of the Gary Oldman spy series are curious to know when Episode 6 will start streaming. We got you covered.
When Will ‘Slow Horses’ Season 3, Episode 6 Come Out?
Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 6 will be available for streaming on December 27 at 12 AM EST on Apple TV+. The episode will be the Season 3 finale, but don’t worry, Slow Horses has been renewed for a fourth season. Gary Oldman will be back to fart his way into yet another round of international espionage.
Here’s the official synopsis for Season 3 that’s based on Real Tigers, the third book in the Slough House series by Mick Herron:
“Slow Horses” is darkly funny espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.
The Slow Horses Season 3 finale streams December 27 on Apple TV+.