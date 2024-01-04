No one was more surprised than Taylor Tomlinson when she was announced as the newest network late-night TV host, but man, what an excellent pick by CBS. The 30-year-old comedy veteran already has toured for half her life and has racked up two punchy Netflix stand-up specials — Quarter-Life Crisis, Look At You — while careening across the U.S. In doing so, Tomlinson effortlessly gets real on difficult subjects like mental health while also comparing Taylor Swift to the Old Testament. It works.

Tomlinson came by that association naturally, given that she came into comedy while growing up in a Christian conservative family. She does not, however, keep things squeaky clean during her sets, and she will soon take over the time slot previously occupied on CBS by James Corden. No carpool karaoke here, though.

Her new show, After Midnight, will debut on Tuesday, January 16, according to Deadline. That’s only a few months after Tomlinson learned that she had the gig, and this will be a show that follows a similar format as @Midnight, that Comedy Central semi-game show hosted by Chris Hardwick.

The precise airtime? 12:37am EST. She will be the youngest late-night host on TV and the only female currently doing such honors. Ladies and gentlemen, she is damn funny, so get ready to hear a lot more about one of the top Taylors in the business.