When Will The 2024 Oscar Nominations Be Announced?

Our favorite season — awards season — is finally here and with dates for major events like the Oscars changing thanks to strikes and fewer Covid restrictions we practically need a calendar to keep up. Sure, everyone knows the Academy Awards are slated to air March 10th but for invested fans looking to shore up their ballots before the big night, there are some important milestones to pay attention to before then.

We’re talking about the 2024 Oscar Nominations, that unpredictable 20+ minute long telecast that sets the stage for the biggest battles in each category. While we don’t know who the presenters will be (or which names they’ll butcher) we do know the nominations will be announced on Jan. 23rd. In December, different branches of the Academy held preliminary voting to whittle down category entries. So far, we know the Oscars shortlist for Documentary Feature, Best Original Song, and more. The rest will be voted on beginning Jan. 11th through to Jan. 16th. Once the final nominations are announced, another round of voting will run from Feb. 22 – 27.

So far, blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer have commanded the most nods, but Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and The Color Purple have all made strong showings in the below-the-line categories. Expect to hear more for them when the Oscar nominations are announced.