When Will ‘The Curse’ Season 1, Episode 10 Come Out?

On Sunday night, Emma Stone won her second Golden Globe. It was for Poor Things, in which she plays a Frankenstein-like creature who learns the pleasures of the flesh and the annoyances that are men. It’s a fearless performance and any actress would be glad to have it out in the world. Thing is, it’s not the only out-there Stone performance skulking about the pop culture landscape. While Poor Things plays multiplexes, she can also be seen every week on Showtime, teaming up with Nathan Fielder and one half of the Safdie brothers for The Curse.

The satirical show began airing episodes in earlyish November. It has one more episode left. But when is it airing?

The answer: Sunday, January 14. That’s when viewers can watch the capper, called “Green Queen,” which will bring the whole crazy tale of a couple who simply wanted to break into the home renovation TV landscape and instead upended their lives.

The Curse stars Stone and Fielder as Whitney and Asher Siegel, a newly married couple who team up with an HGTV producer, played by Benny Safdie, for the show Fliplanthropy. After Asher offers a cool hundred to a young girl on camera, only to ask for it back when the shot is completed, the girl puts a curse on them, which leads to all manner of havoc. And their wild journey is nearly at an end.

