Have you already seen every episode and spinoff that the Property Brothers have to offer? Are you sick of looking at their Sim-like faces? Do you appreciate watching other people do good in the world while feeling bad about yourself? Then HGTV has a new show for you, FLIPANTHROPHY!

Husband and wife duo Whitney and Asher are bringing their selfless philanthropy to the world by kicking residents out of their houses for the sake of the environment and the good of the planet and all of that. Thanks to a new clip from the series, we get a behind-the-scenes look at how they make their passive homes for eco-conscious individuals like IT dudes named Topher from the Bay Area.

A peek at the original pilot for HGTV's 'Fliplanthropy' https://t.co/zbx8jf8CTo — nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) December 15, 2023

As entertaining as this seems, Flipanthrophy is a “show within a show” that comes from The Curse, Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone‘s unsettling dark comedy. Fielder dropped the new “trailer” on his socials as The Curse episode six drops tonight.

The Curse follows the two newlyweds as they attempt to bring eco-conscious housing to a small community in New Mexico. They bring along a camera crew to show off their good work, and after Asher is “cursed” by a child in a parking lot, things get a little more twisted. It makes the real Property Bros look like amateurs.

You can watch The Curse now on Showtime on Hulu.