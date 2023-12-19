When Will ‘The Curse’ Season 1, Episode 7 Drop?

Nathan For You ended six years ago, but Nathan Fielder was far from a one-trick pony. He produced the brilliant How to With John Wilson, one of the best shows about New York City (and wherever else he roamed). Last year’s The Rehearsal was a mind-melting journey through the ethics of documentary filmmaking. Now there’s The Curse, in which he, Emma Stone, and Benny Safdie send up Property Brothers-style home improvement shows.

The Curse began airing in mid-November, with 10 episodes planned. Each episode has dropped on a Sunday. But we’re heading into the holidays, which raises a bit of a pickle: Just because this forthcoming Sunday is Christmas Eve, does that mean The Curse will take a break?

The answer: Absolutely not. Its seventh episode, entitled “Self-Exclusion,” is still set to air that day. Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.

What’s more, The Curse‘s eighth episode is scheduled for December 31, i.e., New Year’s Eve.

On the show, Stone and Fielder play Whitney and Asher Siegel, a newly married couple who are trying to conceive their first child while starring in a new HGTV show. Things go awry after Asher offers a young girl a $100 bill on camera…only to yank it away when the shot is over (but the camera has yet to cut). As a result, she puts a curse on the show, which results in all manner of tomfoolery across the six seasons aired so far. (And has inspired some memorable late night appearances as well.)

What better way to ring in Christmas than to watch The Curse? See y’all Sunday night when the eighth episode airs on Showtime at 9pm.