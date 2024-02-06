When Will ‘The Tourist’ Season 2 Be On Netflix?

The Tourist‘s second season has already aired across the pond(s), but the show ran into a bit of a detour stateside. Don’t worry, Jamie Dornan will continue his adrenaline-fueled quest after mega-baddies failed to kill him, and then he failed at the same “goal.”

Dark stuff. Regardless, U.S.-based audiences who got hooked on Dornan as Elliot (or “The Man”) zooming through the Australian Outback will want to get ready to switch venues. The first season streamed on Max (then HBO Max), but the second season shall not. The show already did begin airing on January 1 on BBC in the U.K. and Stan in Australia, but U.S.-based viewers will have to pop over to Netflix to watch.

The wait and the change in streaming services might be perplexing to viewers, but hey, the second season will be fully available to Netflix subscribers on February 29, so the binging can then commence. What can Netflixers expect from the second season?

The show moves from Down Under to Ireland, where Elliot is continuing to dig into his past of doing a drug lord’s bidding. Make no mistake, Elliot does not have clean hands, but he’s running from dudes who are even badder than he has ever been, and the cat-and-mouse spin runs the momentum. Along with Helen (Danielle Macdonald), however, Elliot will end up embroiled in the McDonnell family’s feud. Several new actors — Conor MacNeill, Olwen Fouéré, Diarmaid Murtagh, Nessa Matthews, Mark McKenna, and Francis Magee — will add to the chaos. And are we about to watch this show turn into Season 3 of Sons Of Anarchy?

Probably not, but admit it, that’s an intriguing prospect.

The Tourist‘s second season arrives on Netflix on Feb. 29.