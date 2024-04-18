When Will ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Season 2 Premiere?

The three current The Walking Dead spin offs recently concluded their first-season rounds with The Ones Who Live taking Rick and Michonne Grimes home. However, the Daryl Dixon spinoff generated (at least) an equal amount of viewer excitement, especially because it whirled the franchise away to a new world, where Daryl could not only continue to kick ass but also be the butt of many fish-out-of-water jokes. The picturesque views didn’t hurt, and then Carol showed up in the season finale with AMC revealing that the second season is officially subtitled as The Book Of Carol.

Sure, we’re eventually receiving more Dead City, too, but it will be fantastic to see the two platonic ride-or-dies back together again, and if we learned anything from the Terminus debacle, it’s that Carol is the survivor who pulls off the best rescue missions. And Daryl might not need rescuing now, but he’s gonna get it anyway, and nobody will be mad to see another hug like these:

⚠️Spoiler 🏴‍☠️ #TWD wanted to try 🤷🏼‍♀️ it's cute but it doesn't work … No Sanctuary is still the number one hug for me … I think now Carol and Daryl need to kiss in a scene to exceed the beauty and intensity of No Sanctuary 🥰😆😆🤪 #caryl #carylspinoff pic.twitter.com/Sw7vGWKkAG — WELCOMETONISSA (@welcometonissaa) October 2, 2020

When shall this happen, though? The ballpark arrival date is Summer 2024, and although AMC hasn’t revealed a precise popcorn moment, but there’s a signal on the horizon. As noted by Collider, Daryl Dixon is headed to New York City’s Tribeca Festival that begins on June 5. With any luck, sneak peeks will lead straight into full-on episodes shortly thereafter. Fingers crossed that a release date slips out before then, however. Until then, you can catch up on the first The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon over on AMC+.