When Will ‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 5 Be On Disney+?

X-Men ’97 continues to be a smash hit on Disney+ as fans of the original animated series flock to the updated sequel series set in the heyday of the mighty mutants’ hold on Marvel Comics.

Last week’s episode 4 saw Jubilee and Sunspot face off against the classic villain Mojo as he pivoted from reality TV to video games in a homage to the classic X-Men arcade game. However, unlike previous installments, episode 4 was a split episode. After wrapping things up in “Motendo,” X-Men ’97 caught up with Storm as she worked with Forge to regain her powers in “Lifedeath Part 1.” While those efforts appeared to be fruitless (for the time being), Storm was captured by The Adversary in a cliffhanger ending that will apparently be resolved at later date.

Episode 5 is titled “Remember It” and will involve Magneto, Rogue, and Gambit visiting Genosha where their brewing love triangle will seemingly come to the forefront. Also, Nightcrawler finally shows up. Heck yeah.