After X-Men ’97 Episode 3 put its own unique spin on the classic Madeline Pryor/Goblin Queen saga, Episode 4 will reportedly bring back a classic X-Men villain: Mojo.
Streaming this week on Disney+, “Motendo/Lifedeath — Part 1” will reportedly see Jubilee and Roberto Da Costa/Sunspot get zapped inside a video game that’s a clever nod to the fan-favorite X-Men arcade game from the ’90s, according to Polygon. However, Episode 4 is not the first time the mighty mutants have been pulled into the Mojoverse that’s basically a hellish, ultra-violent reality show that never stops filming.
The original X-Men: The Animated Series pitted the classic team against Mojo once before, and saw them work alongside the mutant hero Longshot, who could very likely make an appearance.
When Will ‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 4 Be On Disney+?
X-Men ’97 Episode 4 will start streaming at 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT on April 3. New episodes will stream every Wednesday until the Season 1 finale wraps things up on May 15.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
X-Men ’97 streams new episodes Wednesday on Disney+.
(Via Polygon)