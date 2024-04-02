When Will ‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 4 Be On Disney+?

After X-Men ’97 Episode 3 put its own unique spin on the classic Madeline Pryor/Goblin Queen saga, Episode 4 will reportedly bring back a classic X-Men villain: Mojo.

Streaming this week on Disney+, “Motendo/Lifedeath — Part 1” will reportedly see Jubilee and Roberto Da Costa/Sunspot get zapped inside a video game that’s a clever nod to the fan-favorite X-Men arcade game from the ’90s, according to Polygon. However, Episode 4 is not the first time the mighty mutants have been pulled into the Mojoverse that’s basically a hellish, ultra-violent reality show that never stops filming.

The original X-Men: The Animated Series pitted the classic team against Mojo once before, and saw them work alongside the mutant hero Longshot, who could very likely make an appearance.