When Will ‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 7 Be On Disney+?

The first season of Disney+‘s X-Men ’97 continues with a new episode. Now you have something to look forward to during the 30-minute gap in the day where your kid isn’t watching Bluey. Episode 7, “Bright Eyes,” is not about Conor Oberst’s band. Instead, according to Collider, it appears to be a Rogue-centric episode following the shocking events of episode 5, “Remember It”

As for when you can watch it, X-Men ’97 episode 7 will begin streaming on Disney+ at 3:00 a.m. EST / 12 a.m. PST on April 24.

X-Men ’97 star J. P. Karliak, who voices non-binary character Morph, recently spoke to Pride about the importance of representation in media. “There’s a beauty of just letting him exist,” he said. “So many of our stories are just so steeped in the transition or the coming out, and we’re more than that. There’s so much more going on than that.”

Here’s the official series synopsis:

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

New episodes of X-Men ’97 stream on Wednesdays on Disney+.