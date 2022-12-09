(SPOILERS for season one of Fleishman Is In Trouble will be found below.)

Last month, FX’s Fleishman Is In Trouble made its premiere on Hulu. The show follows Toby (played by Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg), who recently got divorced from his wife Rachel (played by Emmy winner Clare Danes), as he navigates the world as a newly-single man looking to find love, himself, and the true cause behind his failed marriage. Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody also star in the show as Toby’s close friends. Trouble quickly makes its way to Toby when Rachel abandons their set custody arrangement and their two kids, Hanna and Solly, and disappears to who knows where. Finally, after a search that drove Toby crazy and left him to take care of his kids and calm their worries about their mother, he finally discovered where Rachel went — or so he thinks.

Where Is Rachel In ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble?‘

In episode four, titled “God, What an Idiot He Was!,” viewers watch Toby work through a more unique process of grief, one called The Stages Of Realizing Your Missing Wife Is In The Park Napping And F*cking Sam Rothberg. This comes after Toby concludes that Rachel is now in some type of relationship with Sam Rothberg, a family friend that the former couple frequently interacts with. He’s also concluded that she may also be living with Rothberg, which explains her absence rather than the lengthy yoga retreat he was initially told about. This leaves Toby to investigate his hypothesis, which he does in episode four, specifically at stage 4: confrontation.

Toby bolts into Rachel’s apartment (with the key he still has) to see if he can find any evidence of Sam Rothberg’s existence there. After opening mail envelopes, going through Rachel’s purse, checking the kitchen, and more, Toby finally finds what he was looking for in the bathroom. He discovers a prescription bottle with Rothberg’s name on it in the medicine cabinet, and that’s more than enough evidence for him to confirm his suspicions. He darts out of the apartment — but not without stealing her toaster — and returns to the real world where he completes the remaining eight stages of Realizing Your Missing Wife Is in the Park Napping and F*cking Sam Rothberg.

FX’s ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ airs on Thursdays at 12:00 am EST on Hulu.