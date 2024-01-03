Where To Watch The 2024 Emmy Nominated TV Series

The 75th Primetime Emmys are still somehow happening. Really! The TV Academy announced nominees back in July 2023, and then Hollywood essentially shut down for several months, and here we are with a new year and awards season launching at once. Somehow, the public will get through it, including the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 8.
The Emmys will follow closely behind on Monday, January 15. If you’re looking to catch up (and there’s not much time left) on any of the nominated shows ahead of time, here’s exactly where you can stream them:
Best Drama Series
Star Wars: Andor: Disney+
Better Call Saul: Netflix
The Crown: Netflix
House of the Dragon: Max
The Last of Us: Max
Succession: Max
The White Lotus: Max
Yellowjackets: Paramount Plus (With Showtime)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary: Hulu
Barry: Max (Hi, Bill Hader!)
The Bear: Hulu
Jury Duty: Amazon/Freevee
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon
Only Murders in the Building: Hulu
Ted Lasso: Apple TV+
Wednesday: Netflix
Best Limited Or Anthology Series
Beef: Netflix
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Netflix
Daisy Jones & the Six: Amazon Prime
Fleishman Is in Trouble: Hulu
Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney+
That’s plenty of TV and more than enough, but perhaps you’ll have an inkling to try out a few of ’em. The Emmys will air on Monday, January 15.