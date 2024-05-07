Which ‘Gen V’ Characters Will Appear In ‘The Boys’ Season 4?

The newest trailer for The Boys‘ fourth season included plenty of detail — an ice-skating Homelander (bringing his milkshake to the yard), possible animal Supes, bubbles bursting from bodies, and a desperate Billy Butcher using what he learned in the Gen V season finale in an attempt to wipe out Vought International’s money-making creations. Also, Homelander has somehow grown ever more unhinged and wants to transform The Seven into an official source of Evil, but will any of the Gen V cast crossover into the main series?

Well of course, unless the trailer is purposely messing with The Boys audience, but I don’t think that Eric Kripke would purposefully lead us astray. The trailer does confirm Firecracker and Sister Sage as new members of The Seven (to replace Starlight, who is now fully part of The Boys vigilante group, and Queen Maeve, who is secretly retired from Supe-ing, and good for her), but there are also a few familiar faces, which belong to the so-called “Guardians of Godolkin,” Kate and Sam, who have received their new status apparently as Homelander planned it while framing Marie as responsible for the campus bloodbath.

However, the below trailer shows the stressed-out Ashley with the Guardians, so whether they stay on Homelander’s “side” is anyone’s guess.

The season synopsis hints at the mega-conflict coming:

[T]he world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Amazon’s The Boys returns on June 13.