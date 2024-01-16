There have not many been positive developments on now-X, then-Twitter over the past couple of years, but Community Notes has been a huge success.

Take this tweet from the FBI, for instance: “This #MLKDay, the #FBI honors one of the most prominent leaders of the Civil Rights movement and reaffirms its commitment to Dr. King’s legacy of fairness and equal justice for all.” X users thought that tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. could use some context. “The FBI engaged in surveillance of King, attempted to discredit him, and used manipulation tactics to influence him to stop organizing,” the note reads. “King’s family believe the FBI was responsible for his death.”

Power to the people (also, why does the FBI have an X account?)

Another recent example comes from @jdebbiel, who wrote, “Learned that sea urchins have a single eye and now I’m physically ill.” They also included two photos of what they assumed was the sea urchin’s eye, but nope:

Learned that sea urchins have a single eye and now I’m physically ill pic.twitter.com/sSzzF17J8Q — Deb JJ Lee (they) (@jdebbiel) January 15, 2024

“That is a butthole.”

Speaking of buttholes and ocean dwellers, the official X account for the delightfully dirty Amazon Prime Video series The Boys quote replied to @jdebbiel’s tweet by writing “the community note author,” along with an up-close photo of The Deep, played by Chace Crawford. If you know, you know (and you’ll probably never forget).

The best community note I’ve ever seen https://t.co/rGtPOSOijy — Joshua 🫡 (@iitsJxsh) January 16, 2024

SCREAMING https://t.co/bvWIbVTAVf — Ban WhoDatHomo From Pels Fandom (@EtouffeeWOAvo) January 16, 2024

If you watched The Boys this is HILARIOUS 💀💀💀 https://t.co/aZgwC28dnC — Melohh! (@Staymelohh) January 16, 2024

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO YALL UNHINGED AS HELL!!! https://t.co/R3wJ3tU4GY — thicker than gorilla exhibit glass (@Ameerah_XOXO) January 16, 2024

The Boys will return for season four later this year.