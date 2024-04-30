When John Mulaney announced that he would be hosting a string of live Netflix specials titled Everybody’s In LA, surely nobody thought he would be getting literally everybody in LA to participate. But he is trying his best to cover all his bases by revealing 30+ of the most random assortment of guests, meaning there is something here for everyone! And Weezer!

According to Netflix, the “comically unconventional” show will feature both famous and non-famous guests, and viewers will tag along with Mulaney as he films around Los Angeles. The streamer announced some of the guests, which will include late night icon David Letterman, comedy hater Jerry Seinfeld, and future Cat In The Hat star, Bill Hader. It’s fun for the whole dysfunctional family.

Ready for more? Other guests include Nate Bargatze, Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Jon Stewart, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ray J, Mae Martin, Earthquake, Stavros Halkias, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura, Cassandra Peterson, Luenell, Hannah Gadsby, Cedric the Entertainer, Los Lobos, and horror movie icon John Carpenter, who now has the time to do stuff like this since Halloween ended.

For music fans, Weezer, Flea, Joyce Manor (?!), St. Vincent, Warren G, and Beck will also make appearances.

If that’s not enough, Mulaney also promises some surprises. “There will be more guests as well but we are tired of listing them,” Mulaney told Netflix. “We have given you enough information already.”

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA will premiere on Netflix on May 3rd at 10 p.m. EST, with further episodes streaming nightly from May 6 through May 10.

(Via Tudum)