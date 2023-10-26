Who Was The Mom In ‘Pact Of Silence’ On Netflix?

(Spoilers for Pact Of SIlence will be found below.)

Netflix’s latest telenovela Pact of Silence is filled with so many twists and turns across its 18-episode run, that fans have taken to social media, begging to know the identity of a main player in the show before they even finish it.

A surprise hit for the streamer, Pact of Silence follows the story of a young woman named Brenda Rey who was abandoned at birth and lived a troubled life before becoming a successful influencer with over 10 million followers — and all of the power that comes with that kind of audience. Unsatisfied with her fame and wealth, Brenda decides to use her resources to finally track down her birth mom. The problem? That title could belong to one of four women, who helped to get rid of Brenda when they were teenagers at a private boarding school.

The show drags out the reveal of which member of this group of friends is Brenda’s biological mom. Is it the rich housewife, Fernanda Alarcón? The greed-driven realtor, Martina Robles? The off-the-grid writer, Sofía Estrada? Or the cutthroat congresswoman, Irene Bustamante? It takes most of the season for the show to decide, but if slogging through 18 episodes of wild melodrama just isn’t your thing, we can spoil the surprise for you.

Who Is Brenda Rey’s Mom?

In the final episodes, the show reveals that Irene Bustamante, the politician in a complicated relationship with a controlling husband and psychopathic stepson, is actually Brenda’s mom. Irene hid the pregnancy as a teen, afraid of the repercussions for her future. Eventually, Irene admits the truth to Brenda, who’s been unknowingly having a relationship with her mother’s stepson, Adriano. Mentally unstable and obsessed with Brenda at this point, Adriano takes her hostage, forcing Irene to make a devastating sacrifice that, in some ways, atones for her earlier sins when it comes to Brenda’s childhood. Of course, there are plenty more revealed secrets and betrayals that lead up to the show’s climax — and they’re worth watching — but perhaps knowing the identity of Brenda’s mom going in will keep your binge-watch from becoming as frustrating as these peoples’ experiences.

(Via Tudum & Sportskeeda)