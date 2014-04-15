Why ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is The Most Frustrating Show On TV

Don’t think this is a burial of Game of Thrones; it really is one of the best shows on TV right now. But “the best” and “frustrating” aren’t mutually exclusive, and there’s a lot Game of Thrones does that it could stand to stop doing. Like, for example…
It Won’t Stop Killing The Most Interesting Characters
When I re-watched the series in my review of the beer, one thing that kept standing out to me is what a slog some of it was early on. A big part of the problem is and always has been that out of the twenty or thirty characters the show juggles at any given time, maybe half of them are interesting. And then they cack it, this season being no exception.
Fortunately, it keeps introducing new, interesting characters, and thus the cycle continues.
It Won’t Kill Boring Characters Off, Or At Least Push Them Off-Screen
Similarly, the show has the right attitude, which is that anybody can die, and doesn’t use it properly. Do I feel bad for, say, Stannis? Absolutely, and yes, he’s plot-essential and can’t be killed off. But he’s also a humorless stiff, even by Westeros standards, and when you’ve got a show with characters like Tyrion Lannister, that means he may be plot relevant, but we don’t need to see him on screen. The angry smart-ass in the sham marriage with daddy issues is way more interesting than the humorless brother of a fat idiot, no matter how much the show screws them both over.
It Needs More Focus
Yes, the books are sprawling, as they’re basically telling about a dozen stories of political intrigue at once. But the series, right from the start, has been unable to draw as tight a focus on its best plotlines as it deserves to. Seriously, no knock to Emilia Clarke, who’s done a great job, but Dany barely touches the actual plot: It’s like we’re watching two shows at once.
And yes, eventually she does actually get involved in what amounts to the main plot, but really, just either give her her own show, or have her show up out of nowhere riding a dragon.
It’s A Little Too Faithful To The Books
High fantasy has a problem in that authors are, one and all, obsessed with “world-building.” This is because their primary audience are obsessive nerds who love fussy little details like how you buy condoms in King’s Landing. It’s a trend that started with Tolkien and hasn’t stopped, even if it really should.
Martin is no exception, as an author. And the show feels an obligation to fit it all in that can work against it. There is no better illustration of this than in the first season, where, right after Ned Stark faces a veiled threat from Jaime Lannister, adding to the mood of threat and unease, the show immediately torpedoes that with what feels like an hour of him taking a meeting with the accounting department. Yeah, it’s in the book. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t suck.
There’s Always Room For Improvement
Again, this isn’t to knock Game Of Thrones. The show is one of the best things on TV. But it can always be improved, beyond adding more boobs and brat-poisonings.
You criticized something I like…OUTRAGE!!!
INTERNET….ATTACK!!!!
INTERNET used BITCH AND MOAN!
…It’s not very effective.
I don’t know, it seems more like these are the complaints of a casual viewer. I mean Stannis especially is a compelling character, not because HE is but because of the position he’s in. After the events of season 3, he’s the one you HAVE TO turn to to take down the Lannisters as Dany is too far away…but you don’t want him, you want to but you can’t. And if Dany just showed up riding a dragon its name may as well be “Deus ex Machina.” The point of her exile is to show her trying to get a handle on things. i just think saying these are the things that can be improved/written out of a fantasy-based show is like saying Mad Men would be great if they cooled it with the drinking, smoking and misogyny.
And last episode gave hints that he’s going to be wrestling more with his turn to the Red God. Davos is right to say he’s an honorable and just man, one who’s being torn between his honor and fulfilling his perceived duty as the rightful heir no matter the cost.
Damn Casuals.
Stannis is a stick-in-the-ass, but he plays it SO well. Because he’s been so hard core for so long, the cracks in his shield are starting to become that much more visible as the season progresses.
Yea, I would watch Stannis and Davos discuss the price of horsemeat for 6 hours. I really would. I love both those characters, they way they interact, everything. Stannis is the weaker of the two (Davos is perfect, and the casting is flawless), but still great.
So easy to criticize so hard to create. Is this supposed to be some counter-culture piece to just diss the show when its at its peak? To retort to some of your points –
1) None of the most interesting characters have been killed off (as of yet). As much as I liked the dead Starks, they were far from the most interesting characters. (Jaime, Theon, Tywin, Stannis, Cersei, Arya, Sansa, Margaery etc)
2) Its your opinion if you don’t like Stannis but I think he’s one of the best and most interesting characters. I think you’ll start to see that this season. Don’t write him off – keep an eye on him – his fight is far from over.
3) I kind of agree about Dany – her scenes are usually my least favourite and they’re disjointed because they’re not related to any of the other scenes. Though this isn’t the shows fault – blame GrrM.
4) Thats your opinion. Many people say they’re not faithful enough to the books! I think they’re doing a pretty great job.
Theon is just a horny lech with daddy issues (a stupider Tyrion essentially). Sansa’s just a girl who keeps getting shit on, and the only good things (so far) with Stannis have been the promise of Davos Seaworth scenes. Jamie’s only become interesting as of last season now that Brienne has awakened his sense of honor and justice.
Ned and Robb were interesting for a rather complicated reason. Usually the just and righteous characters are rather flat because the world they inhabit tends to be just and fair, so characters can make it seem easy. But with Game of Thrones, it is an injust and dishonorable world. Those who are dishonorable in order to survive are the norm, but for the men like Ned and Robb, it was interesting to see how they had to work to uphold their vision of justice in a world that didn’t care about it.
Yeah I respect that. Maybe I’m just a fan of villains – they’re just more fun! There are lots of characters that I like and root for but don’t find them amazingly interesting – Jon, Davos, Robb, Ned etc. I just find fucked up people generally more interesting. I think Theon is interesting because he goes through such a dramatic transformation (which Alfie Allen is playing brilliantly). He’s a broken man now. Sansa has great emotional strength and is so resilient – even more so than Arya in a way because she’s trapped in King’s Landing. Stannis is fighting for a throne he doesn’t even want personally but because he believes so strongly in upholding the law that he’s willing to fight and die for it. He seems to be clinically depressed and I always find dark and moody characters interesting. And Jaime only becomes a PoV character in book 3 so it makes sense that he becomes way more interesting from season 3 onwards.
I agree with most of what Wizardeyes has said here.
We need to talk about the 600 lb gorilla in the room: how can you kill off a major character (no matter how inane that character is) when you don’t know how the story ends? What if Theon completely redeems himself and saves Westeros from all sorts of men and beasts? We don’t know because, quite frankly, I don’t think GRRM knows. Anyone reading the books knows that the last two novels introduces a shit-ton of characters that we couldn’t care less about. But, you have to figure they are going to play a major part in how the story ends. So, I think we just need to suffer along and hope that GRRM stops going to SciFi conventions just long enough to write a cohesive and interesting conclusion to this marvelous world he created.
I think the world building phenomenon has more to do with the fact that there is a world to build than anything. No one cares how you buy condoms in realistic non-fiction because everyone already knows.
I agree that it’s gotten out of hand with Martin, though. These authors get so lost in their created world that they forget to edit unimportant details. A Game of Thrones was a tight book. A Dance with Dragons is, more often than not, sprawling nonsense.
How DO you buy condoms in Westeros?
You don’t. You buy “moon tea.”
Completely agree with this. That’s why I’ll continue to watch the show but it will never be one of my favorites. There really are too many characters, and the vibe gets sucked under when they switch from Arya, Tyrion, etc. to Bran or Stannis.
I complained a lot last season how the show had grown too broad and would lose a lot of momentum each episode. But this season has given me hope, in that they seem to be much more focused. I think we had Theon, Brann (definitely could’ve cut that), Stannis, and King’s Landing. Whereas last season we would’ve had Theon, Brann, Stannis, Dany, King’s Landing, Arya, Stannis again, then more Dany, King’s Landing for the wedding, then end with Dany.
@JTRO You summed up my main problem with the show, and why (it’s not one of my favorites either) perfectly.
Also, don’t forget the overly long, not really that important, Davos in prison scenes last season. Davos is one of my favorite characters on the show (mainly because Liam Cunningham is awesome), but his scenes tend to be little more than filler. And in a show as rich with source material to draw from as GOT, you should never have filler.
Stannis is my favorite character. And this is the season shit gets real with him
didn’t he use black magic with the leeches to curse his enemy kings with death?! I only just realized it worked over the 2 important ones of them (in 2 of GoT’s best scenes in their history, and some of TV’s best ever, IMO, too!)
Maybe this show just ain’t for you dude. It’s okay if you don’t want to watch it, because it sounds like you’re against the fundamental things that make the show what it is. You want to watch something else, but since it’s a phenomenon sort of thing maybe you feel like you’re obligated to watch it and then criticize it for the basic core principles of what makes the thing what it is.
Huh, I would argue that the television show is moving way to fast for me. I would like it to slow down some.
Give me the worst of GOT over the best of anything else any day.
They may teach you step by step how to buy condoms, but would it kill them to write more than one goddamn song? What does every band in all of Westeros play when they’re not playing their own personal take on The Rains of Castamere? No one has the drive to try one different song, just for fun?
Mostly true…with the exception of The Bear & The Maiden Fair
Excessive “world-building” is why I stopped reading the first book. GRRM dedicates about 5 pages to describe each garment of each character’s clothing… Also the descriptions of food were quite lengthy. ug so boring. I enjoy the pacing of the show. Some scenes are put in the show deliberately to build character. It’s a 1 hour show. You have to fill it with something besides the Lannisters. Also, Dany is a major part of the story, you can’t just have her flying in on a dragon out of nowhere. That would not make any sense.
I agree that the books are ponderously written. Mind numbing details regarding meals, clothing, and lineage. No wonder the author needs a fact checker going forward. I love the HBO production.
Wait until books four and five, where Dany does literally nothing for over two thousand pages. I can’t fathom what they’re going to put on TV to represent her extremely boring non-arc.
As a massive Daenerys fan, I would love to retort with some clever riposte about how the plot arc in Mereen is totally important to the plot and how she is slowly building her forces to take Westeros by storm, but…
Honestly, at this point I don’t think she’ll ever get back to Dragonsreach, let alone the Iron Throne. Also, her whole plot arc in Dance is dull and pointless. Less focus on her feminine wiles, more focus on the fucking dragons, please.
Skipping the Danny chapters is an art in itself.
+1
I would take a chapter of Dany taking a pumice stone to her feet over ANYTHING with Bran. I know he’s going to be crucial at some point and you have to show the “Luke: The Dagobah” years, but my lord I couldn’t give two shits about him.
“their primary audience are obsessive nerds” So clearly you want to fight me Dan, meet at the flagpole at 4 o’clock?
I think them playing with our feelings too much by going for our favourites is one of the things that make this show the phenomenon that it is. and like you said, the cycle always replaces them with just as good ones.
I actually also like most of the ones people think were/are boring. even bran! EVEN SHAE! I think I just like everything about game of thrones…
I think a big difference between the books and the show is the pov characters, and a large number of events being told in exposition.
Robb for example, is never a POV character, and everything we see him do is pretty much told from Catelyn’s perspective, so it not obvious how foolish he’s being. In the tv series, it’s pretty blatant.
The difference being that we’re being shown what we can easily make up in my mind
Maybe Dan should stop watching if it’s too ‘frustrating’. Maybe when you’re adapting a NYTimes bestselling book series to TV – you should just dance with the dragon who brought you there. I know you guys have to produce content, but it’s bad form to troll your own page.
“It’s A Little Too Faithful To The Books”
That largely ended last year. Most of the missteps as of late have been from the show taking huge departures from the book in ways that made it worse. They’ve always made many changes for the better but it’s not the book material that is weighing it down. I’ll watch a great scene and not remember that it was in the book. I’ll think to myself “they just nailed it adding that in there” but then I will look it up and, sure enough, the scene and most of the dialog are right out of the book.
The Walking Dead is the most frustrating show on tv. Thrones has done a fantastic job of tweaking and adapting the books.
This whole post could have just been:
“Yes…but”
Convincing worldbuilding + fully developed and totally fascinating characters is a bit of a literary unicorn, so maybe just learn to accept that pobody’s nerfect and you’re going to have to sacrifice a bit of one for a better other most of the time.
You’ve got to stick close to the books, you can’t just amend the story line to meet a tv audience…