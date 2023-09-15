Why Is ‘Suits’ Season 9 Not On Netflix?

Suits, the legal drama that was always on before your daily House reruns, garnered a huge following this summer after the show was released on Netflix. The series, which ran from 2011 to 2019, starred former normal American citizen Meghan Markle before she became a Royal alongside Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Gina Torres as a crew of cutthroat lawyers in New York.

After landing on Netflix this summer, the series became a streaming hit thanks to a few TikTok trends, though there is one peculiar roadblock: the final season is missing from the streamer. Yup, after you get to the end of season eight when Specter and Donna finally get together, there is suddenly no more Suits for you on Netflix. Heartbreak feels bad in a place like that.

It’s unclear why the season isn’t on Netflix, and the streamer has not yet announced when (if ever) it will acquire season nine. The good news is that Peacock is using this to its advantage by bragging about having the final season available.

But I'm the only one exclusively streaming ALL NINE SEASONS of Suits. This tweet was approved by Legal 😘 https://t.co/Y0b3zPZcQ7 — Peacock (@peacock) July 27, 2023

On the opposite side of things, Amazon Prime only has season nine of the series, while seasons 1-8 are only available for purchase. So next time you get to season eight in your re-watch, just be sure you are aware that there’s even more Suits out there for you to enjoy.