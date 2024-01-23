Shannen Doherty has been getting candid about the ups and downs of her seemingly meteoric career in the ’90s on her new podcast Let’s Be Clear. For the latest episode, she opened up to her old Beverly Hills 90210 cast mate, Jason Priestley, about what was really going on with her life that led to her firing from the hit drama.

“I don’t think anybody knew that my husband was a massive drug addict who would get incredibly violent at times and it was all-consuming for me,” Doherty revealed to Priestley via Decider. “I didn’t even want to leave the house because I was scared that he would go and get drugs.”

At the height of the show’s fame, Doherty was married to Ashley Hamilton, and the volatile relationship made it difficult for her to show up to the set of 90210 on time, which ultimately led to her being fired:

“It wasn’t anybody’s responsibility but mine but I sort of wish I had been sat down and sort of looked at and said, ‘Listen, the end result is going to be this. The end result is you are going to get fired because none of us are willing to put up with it anymore. And I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work, you also have to get your shit together!’” she said.

While Priestley acknowledged he was immediately concerned about what the show would look like without Doherty — the two played the twin siblings Brandon and Brenda Walsh, respectively — he now wishes he knew more about what was really happening with Doherty so things could’ve been handled better.

“It was incredibly hard for me and there were so many unknowns and I wish all of us had more knowledge about what was happening in your life so we could have dealt with your situation in a more compassionate way,” Priestley said.

While Doherty appreciated Priestley’s regret, the actress takes full responsibility for everything that happened.

“I don’t blame anyone else for what transpired and my ultimate firing,” she said. “I do blame myself because I should have had my personal life more together, I should have left a relationship earlier, I shouldn’t have been going out.”

