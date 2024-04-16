It seems today that all you see is cinematic universes in movies and Yellowstone on TV, but where are those good old-fashioned animated shows on which we used to rely? Well, they’re on Fox: The Simpsons is currently in its 35th season, and Family Guy isn’t that far behind at 22 seasons.

The Simpsons will outlive us all, but what about its plagiarismo brother? “At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop. People still love it,” creator Seth MacFarlane told the Los Angeles Times. “It makes people happy and it funds some good causes. It’s a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night.”

MacFarlane admits there’s been times when he’s considered having Family Guy hit the ol’ dusty trail, but “at this point, we’ve reached escape velocity. I don’t know that there’s any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, ‘Eh, we don’t care about Family Guy anymore.’ But that hasn’t happened yet.”

MacFarlane hasn’t been actively involved in the day-to-day operations for Family Guy in 15 years (showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin are the ones flying the Petercopter, so to speak), and there’s no reason it can’t last another 22 seasons — unless the cast’s voices go. “It’s this guy’s vocal cords,” Sulkin said about MacFarlane. “That’s what we’re all concerned about.”

But as long as he can still belt out musical numbers, Family Guy isn’t going anywhere.

(Via Los Angeles Times)