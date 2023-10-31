Will There Be A ‘Botched’ Season 9?

Maybe you’re wondering why Botched, the decade-old reality show from when E! was in its glory days, is currently trending, and that’s because the first season (and a reunion special) was recently added to Netflix. It seems like that’s where shows go to get a second shot at life. Sometimes.

The reality show follows Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow as they correct botched surgeries and procedures. The show just wrapped up its eighth season on E!, but season one is currently sitting at No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10.

Botched has featured some pretty over-the-top surgeries and procedures that have been corrected or fixed by the doctors. In season one, model Janice Dickinson goes to the duo in order to have her 30-year-old breast implants re-done. It seems like people really enjoyed that heartwarming story.

There is currently no news on if there will be a ninth season of the hit series. Season eight was ordered last summer and just wrapped this month, so there should be an update about the future of the series soon. There’s also no word on when (or if) the rest of the seasons will be available on Netflix, but the good news is that you can watch seasons 1-7 on Peacock right now, for all of your surgical needs.