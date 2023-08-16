Netflix has become known for resurrecting fan-favorite series like Lucifer and Manifest to streaming success after network cancellations. The tables have turned, however, because when Netflix cancelled Warrior Nun after two seasons, the show’s apparently modest but incredibly devoted legion of fans revolted. These same fans had already tweeted pleas at critics who didn’t review the show’s second season. And following the cancellation news, they bizarrely felt like Kelly Clarkson could help them save the series that adapted Ben Dunn’s manga-style Warrior Nun Areala comic.

Call it the Snyderhead phenomenon or whatever you’d like, but those Warrior Nun fans were emboldened. And they lobbied so hard that creator Simon Barry shared some unexpected news in June. “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts — Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine,” Barry tweeted at the time. Beyond those details, nothing else materialized, although that seems appropriate, given that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have since gone on strike.

The Hollywood Reporter did report that this revival would not go down at Netflix, however, and now, word has surfaced that the show will not return as a series but “as a trilogy” of movies. Whether that means these will stream on another service or go theatrical (which sounds like too much of a gamble for any non-proven franchise right now), no one has clarified. However, executive producer Dean English took to YouTube and announced what was essentially possible to announce given the strike situation:

“I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three … One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that, that we cannot make any announcements today on that front.”

There you have it. Warrior Nun fans will have a few Christmas presents to come, and hopefully, they will open them, so that future fandoms can one day be as equally celebratory. You can watch English’s remarks below.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)