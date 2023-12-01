Will There Be A ‘Gen V’ Season 2?

Gen V delivered the first live-action spinoff in the increasingly popular and wildly expanding The Boys universe, so you better believe a Season 2 is happening. Thanks to the strong reaction from both fans and critics, plus high viewership numbers, Amazon renewed Gen V weeks before the Season 1 finale started streaming.

Set at Godolkin University, Gen V follows a diverse group of young Supes as they learn to control their powers, and hopefully, become world famous heroes like The Seven. However, this is the world of The Boys we’re talking about, and things spin out of control, which is bound to happen when you mix destructive powers with horny college kids. Not to mention, young people are adept at spotting bullsh*t like the carefully curated public persona of Homelander and The Seven.

Here’s the official statement on Gen V Season 2 via Variety:

“Expanding the universe of ‘The Boys’ with a series as bold as ‘Gen V’ has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew ‘Gen V’ would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped ‘Gen V’ become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. ‘Gen V’ is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from ‘Gen V’ to our customers.”

Gen V Season 1 is available for streaming on Prime Video.