Will There Be A ‘Griselda’ Season 2 On Netflix?

For six episodes on Netflix, Griselda has showcased Sofía Vergara in her first dramatic role, and what a role it is. She portrays fearsome drug lord Griselda Blanco, who raked in around $2 billion during the time that she pioneered and ruled the Miami cocaine trade in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Naturally, she was known as the “Cocaine Godmother,” and this was one of the only recent streaming shows where I thought it would be swell to have a few more episodes in a season. Crazy, I know, but I’m not the only person who seemed to feel that way. So, will there be a second season of Griselda?

Sorry, but nope. This show was only intended as a limited series (from Narcos: Mexico executive producer Eric Newman and Narcos co-creator Doug Miro), so unless they intend to write some fictional account of Bianco’s life behind bars, there’s really no chance of a second season. And let’s be honest — that’s a silly idea, and no one wants to see Griselda’s life while she languished in prison. However, Griselda is available to stream in full on Netflix as of January 25. She was, as the show wastes no time in informing the audience, the only woman who scared the hell out of Pablo Escobar.

In other words, this is a limited series worth binging if you liked Narcos (or Amazon’s Zero Zero Zero), and you don’t have to wait long for multiple Narcos actors to start popping onscreen, too. Good times.