Griselda Sofia Vergara
Netflix
TV

People Can’t Get Enough Of ‘Griselda’ As The Reactions Pour In For The New Sofia Vergara Series

Griselda is now streaming on Netflix, and the positive reactions are already stacking up for the new Sofia Vergara series from the creators of Narcos.

Based on the true life story of Griselda Blanco, a.k.a. The Cocaine Godmother, Griselda features Vergara embodying the legendary queenpin who was one of the few people that put fear in the heart of Pablo Escobar. The series has already earned rave reviews ahead of its release with critics raving about Vergara’s performance.

“This tale isn’t an account of some distressed damsel who gets swept up in the underworld,” Aramide Tinubu wrote for Variety. “Instead, what creator Eric Newman offers is a window into the mind of a highly meticulous and intelligent woman, intent on taking back everything that was ever stolen from her, even if she destroys herself in the process. Fast-paced and well-acted, the show is brutal, fascinating and full of high drama.”

Now, it’s time for regular viewers to offer their thoughts, and they are mostly here for Griselda. Although, a few did get hung up on casting the undeniably gorgeous Vergara in the role:

However, the reactions were mostly positive as people overlooked the, uh, considerable difference in appearance between Vergara’s portrayal and the real-life Blanco.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

La Jefa is coming. Sofia Vergara transforms in this series, inspired by Griselda Blanco, a woman who rose from obscurity to become ‘The Godmother’ of the underworld. Witness her lethal blend of charm and ruthlessness in this captivating series.

Griselda is now streaming on Netflix.

