Griselda is now streaming on Netflix, and the positive reactions are already stacking up for the new Sofia Vergara series from the creators of Narcos.

Based on the true life story of Griselda Blanco, a.k.a. The Cocaine Godmother, Griselda features Vergara embodying the legendary queenpin who was one of the few people that put fear in the heart of Pablo Escobar. The series has already earned rave reviews ahead of its release with critics raving about Vergara’s performance.

“This tale isn’t an account of some distressed damsel who gets swept up in the underworld,” Aramide Tinubu wrote for Variety. “Instead, what creator Eric Newman offers is a window into the mind of a highly meticulous and intelligent woman, intent on taking back everything that was ever stolen from her, even if she destroys herself in the process. Fast-paced and well-acted, the show is brutal, fascinating and full of high drama.”

Now, it’s time for regular viewers to offer their thoughts, and they are mostly here for Griselda. Although, a few did get hung up on casting the undeniably gorgeous Vergara in the role:

So Sophia Vergara with a prosthetic nose is playing this sociopathic female cartel boss, Griselda. 🤔😲 pic.twitter.com/ya7ZbZeVj9 — I vote blue 💙 (@Brasilmagic) January 25, 2024

Them casting Sofia Vergara as Griselda as if we don’t know what Griselda actually looks like is very wild. 🤣 — Thique Jagger (@ShakenNBayken) January 25, 2024

Sofia Vergara playing Griselda Blanco feels like Vinny Chase playing Pablo Escobar. — jon (@jonxgenius) January 25, 2024

Griselda Blanco was the most unfortunate-looking bitch ever and still has two of the hottest women ever playing her.

Frankly, slay pic.twitter.com/cv1E82VLeq — Y⏳ (@LaDimplette) January 25, 2024

However, the reactions were mostly positive as people overlooked the, uh, considerable difference in appearance between Vergara’s portrayal and the real-life Blanco.

You can see some of the reactions below:

I just finished the first episode of Griselda on Netflix and omg it’s so good! Literally me: pic.twitter.com/5RGXynCVr4 — Brandon B (@LifeOfBrn) January 25, 2024

Sofia @SofiaVergara killing it as Griselda on Netflix.

Based on a true story, meanest lady my land has produced pic.twitter.com/gVExmf9EFL — Vialconica (@Vialconica) January 25, 2024

netflix's new show "griselda" is definitely worth the watch! #griselda pic.twitter.com/RAUVMXZ4Q5 — the CEO (@K_eepPushingOn) January 25, 2024

Wait until y’all see this one! It is a wild ride that I very much enjoyed 🫣 #Griselda #GriseldaOnNetflix https://t.co/cTl6HpUW6k — Kay-B (@TheLadyKayB) January 24, 2024

#Griselda is one amazing series! Sofia Vergara really portrays Griselda "Cocaine Godmother" really well even though they look nothing alike 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/da5OETQmVO — Salim M Ishmael, M.D 🇰🇪 (@salimishmael_) January 25, 2024

Griselda already the show of the year. pic.twitter.com/5BXA30pfvK — Libra. (@_ColdAsTheyCome) January 25, 2024

Here’s the official synopsis:

La Jefa is coming. Sofia Vergara transforms in this series, inspired by Griselda Blanco, a woman who rose from obscurity to become ‘The Godmother’ of the underworld. Witness her lethal blend of charm and ruthlessness in this captivating series.

Griselda is now streaming on Netflix.