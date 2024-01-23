It’s been three years since Loudermilk left the airwaves, but it’s not because it was cancelled. In fact, it was never cancelled. Instead, something unusual (but not that unusual) happened: Its home died. For three seasons, the sobriety dramedy used to air on AT&T’s Audience Network. But the Audience Network closed shop in 2020, leaving Loudermilk — and any other show native to its service — homeless.

But will it finally get around to making a fourth season?

The answer is still, alas, up in the air. After the Audience Network went kaput, Loudermilk found a new home at Amazon. It’s no longer there, but it is on Netflix. Netflix could decide to bring it back, but there’s a bit of belt-tightening going on over there, as with other streamers, which used to greenlit just about anything to fill their coffers. In other words, don’t hold your breath, at least for now.

Loudermilk starred (or stars? could star again?) Ron Livingston as a recovering alcoholic former music critic who, when the show begins, is four years off the sauce. He’s surly with just about everyone except those close to him, including his sponsor, played by Will Sasse. The show was co-created by Peter Farrelly, one-half of the Farrelly brothers, and the one who made the Best Picture winning Green Book. The last film he and his brother Bobby helmed together was the underrated Dumb and Dumber To.

You can watch the trailer for the first season of Loudermilk below. All three seasons stream on Netflix.