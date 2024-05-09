Will There Be ‘A Man In Full’ Season 2?

Netflix’s newest drama series A Man In Full is based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Tim Wolfe. After dropping last week, the six episode series has taken the no. 2 spot on the Netflix Top 10 behind the chilling Baby Reindeer. And now it’s even being roped into the Drake/Kendrick beef, so that’s a whole other thing.

The series follows Jeff Daniels as an Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy, and subsequently “tries to defend his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.” This seems to be a common problem amongst the rich. Diane Lane, Tom Pelphrey, Lucy Liu, Bill Camp and Cahnte Adams also star, while Regina King directed the pilot.

Netflix has not confirmed if there will be a second season, though the series is being marketed as a “limited series,” which is sometimes a sure sign that the story is complete. But not always! While fans might be holding out for a second season, the story is pretty much wrapped up by the end of the season, and there was no sequel to the initial book, so it seems unlikely.

Even if there is no season two, Daniels called working on the show a “thrill” for the actor. “I’m swinging for the fences,” he told People. “That’s where the fun is for me at this point, and that’s where the challenge is. Can I pull this off? Can he stay believable? Do you care about him enough to hang with him for the entire series? That was the challenge, and apparently I pulled it off.”

Check out the trailer below: