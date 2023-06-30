Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘Silo?’

(Spoilers for Apple TV+’s Silo will be found below.)

With Silo‘s first season finale airing on Apple TV+, the audience saw Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) leave her lifelong home after being cast out by a sinister Bertrand (Tim Robbins) and Common’s Inexplicable Leather Jacket. Unlike the other Cleaners who have been exiled or have left the silo due to their own choice, Juliette somehow does not die outside in the toxic air. Instead, she briefly falters, sees some janky visuals through her helmet, and then climbs up the hill and freaking disappears.

This, of course, causes some chaos — where did she gooooooo — and the season ends. Those who have swallowed Hugh Howey’s Wool omnibus already know where the show will (probably) take her, but will viewers definitely get to see it happen?

Yes. As of June 14, Apple TV+ had renewed the world-building, dystopian series from showrunner Graham Yost. Additionally, Ferguson recently spoke with Collider and confirmed that Season 2 has already begun filming. She also offered (to Collider’s Steve Weintraub) her hunch on how long the show will run, based upon her current commitment:

“I think two, three years ahead. Right now, sir, it’s one fantastic f*cking show, and we’ve green-lit number two. Apple is extremely happy, and I’m happier. That’s where I’m gonna leave it. We started filming Season 2 quite recently, so we are chockablock, smack back in the beginning of the shoot. I am doing this for some time in the future.”

Silo‘s full first season is available on Apple TV+.

(Via Apple & Collider)