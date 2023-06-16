Will There Be Season 2 Of ‘The Idol?’

The Idol sparked plenty of controversy leading up to and following the Cannes premiere, which essentially ended up being a glitzy premiere for an intentionally shocking series. At least, that’s the indication still present following the show’s first two episodes, which appears to be the maximum screened for both critics and at-home audience alike.

The show hasn’t been a ghost town for viewership, although one scene racked up more YouTube views than the entire relevant episode did on HBO and Max. So, will we be seeing any more confusing and straight-up bad sex scenes in a second season from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye?

That remains unclear, although HBO PR has spoken, as noted below. This week, however, a Page Six report claimed that a second season will probably not be in the cards although “[t]he door is definitely still open — it’s definitely not a decision [yet].” This appeared to be based upon second-week viewing figures being noticeably lower than the debut episode. Yet perhaps people have since felt compelled to catch up with what GQ called “the worst sex scene in history,” which add up to several minutes that I wouldn’t mind scrubbing from memory.

So, we may or may not see more of Tedros’ unsexy directives to his cult members because HBO subsequently responded on Twitter. “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” the premium cable channel wrote through their PR handle. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) June 15, 2023

Well, at least Blackpink fans seem to be happy with more Jennie? Silver linings.

