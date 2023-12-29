Will There Be A ‘Slow Horses’ Season 4?

Season three of Apple TV+’s Slow Horses just wrapped, but there is much more to come. Based on the popular book series, Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents led by Gary Oldman.

Season four of the show was ordered back before season three even aired, so the crew has been working on it for some time, and fans should be able to see it play out sooner rather than later.

The fourth season of Slow Horse is set to follow the events of Spook Street, the fourth novel in the series. The fourth season will hopefully tie up some loose ends that were made during the season three finale.

Producer Will Smith (not that Will Smith) told Decider that even though there is no set release date, season four is underway, and should hit screens next year. When asked about a premiere date, Smith said, “I genuinely don’t know. But I can tell you that it won’t be later than this time next year. So you won’t have to wait longer than a year.” The horses might be slow, but the production surely won’t be!

Considering that season three premiered in November 2023 and season two dropped in December 2022, fans could get a brand new season by Fall or Winter 2024. Until then, you can catch Slow Horses now streaming on AppleTV+.

(Via Decider)