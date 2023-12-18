Slow Horses, AppleTV+‘s crime drama starring Gary Oldman, is currently in full swing. The series is based on Mick Herron’s non-horse-related book series Slough House and has two more episodes on deck for its third season.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the grumpy head of Slough House, also known as an administrative purgatory where high-profile agents are sent after they mess up, but can’t really be fired. It’s like a fun little time-out. Here is the official synopsis for the current season, which is based on the third book in the popular series:

“Slow Horses” is darkly funny espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

You can catch the first two seasons of Slow Horses on AppleTV+ before catching up to the current season.

When Will ‘Slow Horses’ Season 3, Episode 5 Come Out?

The penultimate episode will drop on Apple TV on Wednesday, December 20th. The season three finale will air one week later on December 27th.

Before season three aired, a fourth season of Slow Horses was ordered, so now is the perfect time to see Gary Oldman’s old face on your TV screen before the next chapter arrives.