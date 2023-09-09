Will There Be A ‘The Afterparty’ Season 3?

Even though many of the plot points and mysteries from season two of The Afterparty have been solved, the AppleTV+ show could still have some more tricks up its sleeves.

The murder mystery stars Tiffany Haddish as a former detective who first solves a series of suspicious murders which inspire her to write a book. Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, John Cho, Ken Jeong, and Anne Knokle also star in the series, which is told through various perspectives by using different genres. It’s fun and different! We need more of that.

The second season just wrapped up, and many fans are wondering if there will be a third. The answer is a little complicated. “We have a lot of ideas, but right now we’re on strike,” executive producer Anthony King told TVLine. While they are unable to make progress with a new season, King confirmed that they do have some ideas. “Until the AMPTP comes back to the table and makes a good deal with the writers, none of those things can come to fruition. They all have to stay just ideas, so we’re waiting on that.”

Earlier this week, King, along with fellow EP Phil Lord and creator Chris Miller, expressed their interest in a third season (Via Variety).

Miller: We would love to do a Season 3, not only because we have lots of great ideas, but also because that would mean that the AMPTP would have given a fair deal to the writers and we could all be back to work. Lord: This is what we’re striking for. King: It’s in the list of demands. Miller: We snuck it in along with the AI language, that there will be a Season 3 of “The Afterparty.”

So, as long as some demands are met, it seems pretty likely that we will get a third season of shenanigans…eventually.

