After debuting on Netflix earlier this month, The Brothers Sun has been captivating viewers with its action comedy tale about a family of secret assassins starring Oscar-winner and certified badass Michelle Yeoh as the deadly matriarch.

Naturally, viewers want to know if they can expect another round of action from the Sun family. Fortunately, star Sam Long Li has some potentially good news on the Season 2 front.

“I think everybody on The Brothers Sun team absolutely thinks that there’s more to tell. And luckily, it’s not a limited series so there is potential for future seasons,” Li recently old Digital Spy. “The first season is a great introductory piece to all of our characters. I really think the fun can start now, because we get to really see how far these characters might go once they’ve had a taste of the other side.”

There you have it. Season 2 isn’t confirmed yet, but the creative team is prepared to get back in the action if Netflix renews the series.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, Charles (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles and Bruce must figure out what brotherhood and family truly means before someone takes them out.

The Brothers Sun Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.

(Via Digital Spy)