Will There Be A ‘The Family Business’ Season 5?

Family Business is BET’s crime drama based on the popular book series of the same name, which follows the complicated Duncan family who operate an exclusive car dealership in New York…while also living a dangerous, crime-fueled double life. Thanksgiving must be fun for them.

The first four seasons of the drama recently hit Netflix and the show already landed on the streamer‘s Top 10 list, so fans are itching for news on the upcoming fifth season.

Series creator Carl Weber recently updated his Facebook page (so retro) with some news regarding the series. He said, “I’ve been hibernating and working overseas while the writers were on strike. Now I’m just waiting and hoping the Actors settle so I can get back to work on Family Business TV show: we were about 40% finished with new season when things went to hell!” He explained. He also confirmed that the first four seasons of the series had dropped on Netflix, so now is the time to tune in before season five premieres.

As for when the new season will air, it’s hard to say, but Weber seems ready at any given moment. It also seems like the full cast is expected to return, including Ernie Hudson, Valerie Pettiford, Darrin Dewitt Henson, and Javicia Leslie.

You can stream The Family Business on Netflix.

(Via The Direct)