Will There Be A ‘True Detective’ Season 5?

It’s been of a roller coaster ride for True Detective fans. The first season stormed out of the gate, with a gruesome, years-spanning mystery, one mind-blowing long take, and two perfectly paired performers, both doing top shelf work. The second? Well, that was less beloved. The third got things back on track, and the fourth — which just ended last weekend — took things in a slightly different direction, even while catching the very public ire of the show’s original creator.

So will there be more in the crime anthology series? You betcha.

Per Deadline, not only will there by another season of True Detective, but it will be handled by the fourth season’s showrunner, Issa López. Lopez’s work on Night Country, which starred no less than Jodie Foster, earned strong reviews but also strong criticism from Nic Pizzolatto, who ran the show’s first three seasons. He called its callbacks to previous seasons “so stupid.” About any other complaints viewers might have, he said, simply, “Can’t blame me.”

López refused to fight back. Co-star Kali Reis, however, felt differently, taking to Twitter/X to write, “That’s a damn shame…but hey I guess ‘if you don’t have anything good to share, sh*t on others’ is the new wave.”

Obviously HBO has López’s back, because she’ll be back for more, presumably with another big star who doesn’t normally do television.

(Via Deadline)