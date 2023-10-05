Will There Be An ‘iCarly’ Season 4?

The modern age is all about revivals and reboots. Heck, Paramount+ has a Frasier one right around the corner. But while welcoming another one to the fold, the streamer has decided to do away with another. As per The Hollywood Reporter, after three seasons the 2.0 version of iCarly is no more.

The news was first broke by Laci Mosley, who plays Harper, barista and roommate to Miranda Cosgrove’s semi-titular hero, on the revival. She later added, “Not a joke. The best people I’ve ever worked with in the business. Thank you for tuning in to the reboot. Everyone put their deeply kind talented souls into this.”

The cancellation was confirmed by a statement from Paramount+. “The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together,” a spokesperson wrote, referring to Carly’s neighbor, played by Nathan Kress. “We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

Starting in 2007, the original iCarly spent six seasons on Nickelodeon, depicting a teen who starts her own webcam show. When it returned in 2021, it made sure to acknowledge that iCarly meme (yes, that one). It also thought outside-the-box: One episode even spoofed The Wire.

So pour one out for a real one.