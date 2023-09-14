Have your tossed salads and scrambled eggs been lacking lately? It’s okay, it’s been a while since Frasier has been around to make his snooty remarks, but he’s back, baby! The Frasier reboot is heading to Paramount+ this fall, and we finally have a new look at Frasier Crane as he makes his triumphant return to Boston. Isn’t it great to go where everybody knows your name?

Kelsey Grammer once again stars as Frasier (it’s been a long time coming) who heads to Boston to surprise his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who seems a little reluctant to bond with his father. The cast also includes Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s pal Alan, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate/love interest Eve, and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David. Here is the official synopsis:

Same Frasier. New skyline. The new series follows Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Fraiser has re-entered the building!

What are some Boston-centric things that Fraiser will get up to after all this time away? Perhaps he will make a stop by a certain bar to see what Ted Danson is up to these days. Or hit up Fenway park? Maybe it’s too soon.

The first two episodes of Frasier will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 12th.