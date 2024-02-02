Will There Be A ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Season 2?

Taylor Sheridan only has about a dozen TV shows and a movie in the works, whether he’s producing, directing, showrunning, or all of the above. One of those projects, Lawmen, saw its first season (Bass Reeves starring David Oyelowo) came to a close late last year, and the series has been intended to be (as the title suggests) an anthology series focusing on different, you know, Lawmen.

As well, the first Bass Reeves season finale put the leading man, now jubilant, back into a headspace where he could enjoy life with his wife and kids. This could signal another Lawman’s time to come, but also, the series managed to roll out Paramount+’s largest premiere of the year, so the people would certainly enjoy more of Reeves. So, is this possible?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but showrunner Chad Feehan did tell Collider that he purposefully left “some meat on the bone in case there was an appetite for more Bass Reeves.” There are still more stories to tell, in other words, if Sherdan and Paramount decide to go there, and Feehan told Variety, “I would love to do more, if David is willing and able … there’s plenty of other stories in the canon that, should Paramount ask, I would be willing and able.” As for Oyelowo, he didn’t shut down the thought during the same conversation, but he also seems fine putting Bass Reeves to bed:

“We’ll see. I mean, the reason it’s called ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ is there’s a real intention to showcase other stories and characters that are maybe even less known than his. That’s certainly my hope. Hopefully, we’ve blown the hinges off the door for who walks in after us. There’s plenty of other folks who built this country and were integral to what the West was. I have a voracious appetite; I’m very dedicated to the contextualization of Black life. There’s so much more to do and say and celebrate, so I’m focused on those. For now, I’m passing on the baton to whoever’s got next.”

It sounds like there won’t be more of Reeves, but heck, who knows? Sheridan could decide that it’s time to move onto Wyatt Earp or even Wild Bill Hickok (ooh, someone needs to let the Deadwood fans know if that happens).

(Via Collider & Variety)