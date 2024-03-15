Will There Be A ‘Masters Of The Air’ Season 2?

The season one finale of the critically-acclaimed World War II drama Masters of the Air is available on Apple TV+ now. Will it be the show’s only season?

“I hope somebody does it, but I don’t know that it’ll be us,” executive producer Gary Goetzman told The Wrap, referring to himself and fellow executive producers/WWII chroniclers Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. “With Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and Masters of the Air, I feel like [it’s] somebody else’s turn.”

Masters of the Air stars Dua Lipa’s boyfriend Callum Turner, as well as Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan. Here’s more:

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Masters of the Air is available to watch on Apple TV+.