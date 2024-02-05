Will There Be A ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2?

(SPOILER WARNING: Key events from Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be discussed below.)

Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is bingeworthy enough that plenty of viewers likely watched the entire series over the weekend. Nielsen statistics on that hunch will take awhile to surface, but in the meantime, showrunner and co-creator Francesca Sloane is already fielding questions on the season’s cliffhanger ending and whether we will ever find out whether Parker Posey’s Super High Risk Jane succeeded in killing Glover and Erskine’s High Risk John and Jane.

The eighth episode ended with Erskine about to open the safe-room door, and we saw a flash of gunfire through an outside window perspective. Then the show ended, and we were left to wonder whether Glover and Erskine’s characters suffered the same fate as the John and Jane portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González in the show’s opening scene. Will we ever know the answer to that question in a second season?

Showrunner, co-creator, and co-writer Francesca Sloane spoke with Hollywood Reporter to admit that she’s not quite certain what happened, either. She suggests that bases are covered in case Amazon decides not to renew the show, but she really would like to do more:

“We wanted to make sure that it felt like a complete story, even with the ending being what it is. We watched a lot of films from the ’70s. I love the way that a lot of films then ended. The Graduate has one of those endings that still feels satisfying without giving you everything. We feel like there’s a beautiful complete story here in that sense. That said, we have definitely already started discussing ideas for season two… in the world we make one. We would never want to make a season two if we couldn’t kick our own asses, in terms of taking down season one. So it really depends. We’ll see what life has to offer us, but we definitely have some exciting thoughts.”

If there’s more, we need to see followup on Michaela Coel’s rival spy. Coel is actually a good friend of Glover, and that role was written with her in mind. Likewise, Ron Perlman is Sloane’s father-in-law, which is a nice bit of trivia about the dude who portrayed a whiny baddie. As for “Hot Neighbor” Paul Dano, Sloane explained, “that character was more about showing that Jane has specific taste. It’s not about who everybody finds hot but who Jane finds hot.” Sloane added, “And Paul Dano is handsome!” So there.

Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith is currently streaming eight episodes.

