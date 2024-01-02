Will There Be A ‘Slow Horses’ Season 5?

Despite the name, Apple TV+’s drama Slow Horses does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Season three of the drama finished airing last month, and now we have two more seasons and several dozen more ice cream cones to look forward to.

Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents led by Gary Oldman. The fourth season, which is currently in production, is set to follow the events of Spook Street, the fourth novel in the series. While there has not been any official release date, the show’s producer Will Smith told Decider that fans “won’t have to wait longer than a year” between three and four. Season three wrapped up in December, so season four should head to screens later this year. And there’s more! A fifth season of the show has also been ordered.

Since season four is set to follow Spook Street, we can hope/assume that season five will follow the fifth book in the series, London Rules. Here is the synopsis for that installment, which came out in 2017:

Over at Slough House, the crew are struggling with personal repressed grief, various addictions, retail paralysis, and the nagging suspicion that their newest colleague is a psychopath. But collectively, they’re about to rediscover their greatest strength – that of making a bad situation much, much worse. It’s a good job Jackson Lamb knows the rules. Because those things aren’t going to break themselves

You can stream the first three seasons of Slow Horses on Apple TV+.

(Via Variety)