Will There Be A ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Season 2?

At long last, Rick Grimes has returned to The Walking Dead realm in The Ones Who Live, and there’s certainly a vocal fanbase that has been enjoying the breathlessness of Grimes’ ongoing reunion with Michonne. Will this allure be enough to warrant a second season for this spin off?

The simple answer to that question that there is no answer. However, Dead City and Daryl Dixon both received second-season renewals (with the latter transitioning into The Book Of Carol), so it would feel almost unheard of for the the daddy of them all to not receive another helping. Speaking to The LA Times, co-creator Scott Gimple is keeping it cryptic:

No decision has been made yet about a second season — “anything can happen,” Gimple said — and it remains unclear whether fan interest in the franchise is capable of surmounting the structural challenges facing basic cable in the long run, especially as AMC lacks a streaming partner with the scale of Hulu, like competitor FX has.

That latter sentence seems telling on a broader note, since Hulu and FX’s partnership has led to wildly popular, multi-season sensations including The Bear and Reservation Dogs, but AMC is not to be written off, especially with their history of beloved dramatic series including Mad Men, Breaking Bad and a wealth of planned series in the making. So, fingers crossed that Rick and Michonne make their way home and perhaps receive a second dose and an overarching reunion season.

