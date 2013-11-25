Wilmer Valderrama Will Play A Crime Lord In The TV Version Of ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’

Prior to this morning, if one of you had told me that Robert Rodriguez is producing a TV version of From Dusk Till Dawn that will air on a network he created and star Wilmer Valderrama from That ’70s Show as a “master villain and crime lord,” I probably would have thought you were pulling my leg. And yet, here we are.

The 10-episode series, based on the feature of the same name, revolves around bank robber Seth Gecko (D.J. Cotrona) and his violent, unpredictable brother Richard “Richie” Gecko (Zane Holtz), who are wanted by the FBI and Texas Rangers Earl McGraw (Don Johnson) and Freddie Gonzalez (Jesse Garcia) after a bank heist leaves several people dead. Awake and That ’70s Show alum Valderrama will play the series regular role of Carlos Madrigal, the master villain and crime lord of the series who is a former Spanish Conquistador. [THR]

The show will premiere sometime next year, and will be shown on the El Ray Network, which, as I alluded to above, is a new, 24-hour network that was founded by Rodriguez to help target a Latino audience.

Anyway, I have no idea if this show will be any good. I mean, Sleepy Hollow looked like an awful mess of hot garbage on paper earlier this year, and it turned out to be a pretty fun, enjoyable mess of some sort of non-garbage product by the time it got to the screen. (Attention Sleepy Hollow producers: Feel free to use this as a quote to market the DVDs.) And, like, it kind of seems a little unfair to chuckle away at Wilmer Valderrama playing a master villain a year after we let Ashton Kutcher play Steve Jobs, you know?

Look at that. I am full of ringing endorsements today.