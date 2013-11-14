Winning On ‘The Price Is Right’ Just Got A Whole Lot Easier

Slate columnist Ben Blatt has outlined the sure fire way to win on ‘The Price is Right’ and the answer isn’t cheating. It’s economics, stupid.
The article is extremely interesting, especially if you’re a number junkie, outlining strategies and possibilities on almost every game the show has to offer. Blatt details how one doesn’t even need to know the prices to win if they can apply simple economic principles and game theory to the show.
Many contestants fail to win anything on ‘The Price is Right,’ of course. But as I watched the venerable game show that morning, it quickly became clear to me that most contestants haven’t thought through the structure of the game they’re so excited to be playing. It didn’t bother me that Margie didn’t know how much a stainless steel oven range costs; that’s a relatively obscure fact. It bothered me, as a budding mathematician, that she failed to use basic game theory to help her advance. If she’d applied a few principles of game theory—the science of decision-making used by economists and generals—she could have planted a big kiss on Bob Barker’s cheek, and maybe have gone home with … a new car! Instead, she went home empty-handed.
I believe that sound you hear is millions of underpaid, debt ridden college graduates planning to game a game show and walk away with thousands in prizes. Or make a fool of themselves on national television.
But I have to ask, isn’t part of the fun of being on a game show like ‘The Price Is Right‘ just the sheer fact of being there? Certainly it is great if you can win, but isn’t the experience of being there worth anything? And it is well documented that playing to win has it’s dark side, like in the case of Michael Larson and ‘Press Your Luck‘ or any of the souls who have won the lottery and fell into disaster.
Now I’m obviously pulling out the worst cases here, but it’s a thought that runs through my head when I read the article. And game theory or not, you’re never going to be able to top this guy on the stage.
AV Club had a piece about how nailed contestants are for the taxes on anything they win. A winner can’t claim a car without proof they’ve paid the taxes. Sounds like losing is a better strategy at times.
I have thought about that in the past. Oh wow a new car? Thanks, now I have to pay taxes, more expensive insurance, title, and new license plate. THANKS!
It goes in hand with all the obnoxious TV ads we are about to be inundated with that claim that buying a NEW car is a great Christmas gift for a loved one. A $500+ a month payment for my new BMW!! Thanks!
That may have been true once, but now they give you prize(s) and the tax form all at once. If you fail you file the form and pay the taxes on your winnings that’s on you.
It sounds like in California, the state has to get its bite up front, or no go. Federal taxes may be a different story. I worked for a company that, once a year, held a huge fundraiser that included big ticket raffles. Winners were usually VERY surprised to find in their next paycheck, the state and federal taxes were applied (often wiping the paycheck down to almost nothing).
I know I’m replying to a comment from four days ago, but… this attitude is dumb. Nearly anything on the show could easily be sold afterwards if you really can’t handle the cost of the taxes (except maybe the vacations, i suppose…). Especially a car… even if you sell it for some absurdly low price you’re still making out on the deal (and considering the base model garbage they typically give away on the show, who wouldn’t sell it anyway).
@Bobman: Um, except if you take into account having to pay California taxes up front, which one may not have the ability to pay in order to claim the prizes to pay off the taxes.
Maybe you should read the AV Club article; the woman profiled details the experience rather thoroughly.
I’ve been to a taping of the Price is Right and the real problem is getting selected out of that whole studio audience. They bring you in front of a panel of producers, 10 people at a time, and you have about 10-20 seconds to win them over. It seems like military personnel in uniform, college kids and complete nut jobs have the best odds of getting selected.
I’m on my way then! Give me a cat sweater or something.