Xander From ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Arrested At Idaho Comic Con

#Comic-Con
10.19.14 4 years ago 26 Comments

Another celebrity mug shot has been circling the internet this weekend but this one’s giving us major ’90s feels. Nicholas Brendon, that guy who played Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was arrested in Idaho this weekend after being slated to appear at Tree City Comic Con. Brendon — whose last run in with the law came back in March 2010 when he was arrested for suspicion of damaging property and charged with resisting arrest, battery against a police officer and vandalism — was held in a Boise, Idaho jail for several hours Friday night.

According to various reports, police were called to Brendon’s hotel at around 10 pm after an incident took place between the actor and the hotel staff in the lobby of the building. When officers arrived, Brendon, who appeared intoxicated, repeatedly refused requests to stay seated while the cops questioned witnesses and at one point, attempted to walk away from the scene, prompting officers to arrest him for resisting and obstructing arrest. Brendon was also slapped with one count of causing “malicious injury to property” after hotel staffers reported the actor had broken a dish. The actor was released on bond a few hours later.

