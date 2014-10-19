Xander From ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Arrested At Idaho Comic Con

Another celebrity mug shot has been circling the internet this weekend but this one’s giving us major ’90s feels. Nicholas Brendon, that guy who played Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was arrested in Idaho this weekend after being slated to appear at Tree City Comic Con. Brendon — whose last run in with the law came back in March 2010 when he was arrested for suspicion of damaging property and charged with resisting arrest, battery against a police officer and vandalism — was held in a Boise, Idaho jail for several hours Friday night.
According to various reports, police were called to Brendon’s hotel at around 10 pm after an incident took place between the actor and the hotel staff in the lobby of the building. When officers arrived, Brendon, who appeared intoxicated, repeatedly refused requests to stay seated while the cops questioned witnesses and at one point, attempted to walk away from the scene, prompting officers to arrest him for resisting and obstructing arrest. Brendon was also slapped with one count of causing “malicious injury to property” after hotel staffers reported the actor had broken a dish. The actor was released on bond a few hours later.
This makes me sad.
Agreed.
He did also just get married. Coincidence?
“Arrested At Idaho Comic Con”
Now that’s sensationalism. He wasn’t arrested AT the Con, so please, don’t make it look like he was. Shame on you people.
He was arrested at the Hotel waiting to go to the Con, so basically he was…
Dumbest comment of tne day winner!!!!!!!
Was the con in the hotel? If not, then the headline is total shit.
Idaho Comic Con? IDAHO COMIC CON!!! The Idaho Comic Con has never received such free pub.
True story: I had this guy for a signing at my local comic store where the store agreed to pay for his hotel stay and an appearance fee. He also tried to stick us with a $1000 bar tab at the hotel as well. I really hope he gets the help he needs and this arrest is the wake up call to his alcoholism.
I believe this. A friend of mine met him at a signing deal. There were a lot of well known people there, a hell of a lot more well known then him, and they were all still working, and he was rude and the only one who charged extra for a picture. Fuck him.
To be fair he probably needs the money, has he done anything since Buffy ended?
The signing at my comic shop was years ago, back when Buffy was still on the air and he was really hung over the whole time. The weird thing , @Staubachlvr , was that at time time… he was better behaved that I expected. There were two girls in line who got a back case of the starstrucks, so bad we had to get them water and a chair to keep from fainting (I know, but this guy was a big deal to them). Brendon was super gentle with them and took a picture with each girl and treated them a lot nicer than I thought he would.
Those parts might have gotten scrubbed out of him by now with booze and a lack of work.
They should use this look for them comics.
Bojack!
Can’t a guy just get drunk and break shit anymore?
It is not a world of men
break anything BUT the dishes
The tragic life of Xander continues
It’s hard when you are the best friend of The Chosen One.
Gotta be careful with broken dishes. You could put an eye out.
I guesd he’s the evil twin
coherence reference?
At least he still has both his eyes.
Wasn’t a big Buffy fan back in the day. Didn’t dislike it per se, just wasnt a fangirl about it. I am however, aware of the characters, etc. I know this guy more as Kevin on Criminal Minds. (I thought he was great in that role.)
Had no idea he was a twin!
I truly hope he gets it together, I know there are a lot of fans out there that still love Xander.
drunks gonna drunk i guess… too bad.
I’d like to think that this is actually Nicholas Brendon’s identical twin, who took Nicholas’ place and identity after Nick decided to move to a remote Scottish island and live quietly away from the internet and social media.
