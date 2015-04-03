David Duchovny May Have ‘Spoke Out Of Turn’ When He Said Certain ‘X-Files’ Characters Are Returning

Getty Image

David Duchovny appeared at NBC’s Summer Press Day to promote the network’s upcoming drama Aquarius. With The X-Files revival series set to go into production this summer, the actor talked with Variety about how he always wanted the show to return:

“We always envisioned a movie franchise when we stopped the TV show, and we did two — the second one did well, but I guess not well enough to do a third, and we were all kind of disappointed that didn’t happen that way.”

Duchovny also touched on the appeal of working on a shorter season of the show:

“Television started to change in that now there are limited runs.” He added: “I think it’s the way the networks have to survive in the future. I think you can attract the talent you want by having a shorter season and you can tell more interesting stories.” “I would never have gone and done another 22 episodes of ‘X-Files,’” Duchovny admits, “but we’re going to do six — well, that’s like doing a movie. That’s like continuing the show in a way that we all can do at this point in our lives so that’s it all came about.”

Earlier this week, Duchovny appeared on Letterman and hinted that Walter Skinner and the Cigarette Smoking Man will be returning to the series. He clarified the comments at the event, claiming he apparently “spoke out of turn”:

“I’m not even sure they’re signed up yet. I guess I spoke out of turn,” he fessed up. “But I assume they will. I assume we’ll have as many people as we can. The show is the show.”

He spoke on the current revival trend of classic series like Twin Peaks, Heroes, Coach and even Full House:

“I don’t know how I feel about this trend, but I feel that ‘The X-Files’ never really went away,” Duchovny told Variety. “It was always like people kept on talking about it.”

The truth is still out there. Somewhere.

