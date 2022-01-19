Yellowjackets is part slow-burn horror, part explosive epic, and part teen soap opera…and now the hit series is breaking records. The coming-of-age tale of a group of teenagers surviving in the wilderness is now Showtime’s second-most streamed series in the network’s history, just behind last year’s Dexter revival, Dexter: New Blood.

The season finale on garnered 1.3 million viewers on Sunday alone, more than double the audience from series premiere last November. The series has been a tremendous success on social media sites like Twitter, where it has been constantly trending on Sunday evenings as viewers try to piece together the mystery.

Not only is it reaching massive success with viewers, the show has also racked up several Critics Choice nominations and was nominated for Best Drama Series and Best New Series at the WGA Awards. A second season has also been confirmed, since many of the show’s wild theories have yet to have solid conclusions.

Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime says, “The wild success of the series in viewership and reviews has been exciting, but what’s been most exciting is watching YELLOWJACKETS explode in the collective zeitgeist – seeing the fans’ unbridled passion for the characters, endless theories about the mystery and even their abundant fan art. This kind of show is magic in a bottle, and we want to thank and congratulate Ashley, Bart, Jonathan and the entire cast and crew for the role they played in its creation. It’s a massive understatement to say that we can’t wait for next season.”